An Editor's love for the story

Every week, the Redstone Rocket delivers all things Redstone Arsenal and beyond. Oftentimes, the writers are just as inspiring as the stories they share-- fueled by a passion much bigger than themselves.
It's no different, for longtime Editor, Skip Vaughn.
You see Skip never envisioned himself here, as an Army Public Affairs Specialist and Editor of The Redstone Rocket.
"I'm a newspaper guy. I enjoy my work, I love to write, I love to take pictures, and focus on people."
As a young reporter for the Huntsville Times, he applied for and accepted the position on Redstone to appease his father, a World War II veteran who was retiring from military service. That was 1980.
"He's up there now probably laughing," Vaughn said with a smile, "(and) I said okay Dad, but I didn't tell him my plan was to work two years out here and go back to the Huntsville Times and I thank him every day, because I have the best job in the world."
June will mark 43 years for him on Redstone.
"I fell in love with it, and that's why I stayed."
Preserving history one story at a time.
"I've seen it change through the years, in 1980 there was not that many organizations, we didn't have this many people, we had more soldiers, we didn't have this many people and so the organizations and the population has changed. "
Leading coverage of the latest happenings on Redstone Arsenal every week, opening the gates for the outside world to look in.
"We try to help, we try to get them news information that they wouldn't get elsewhere."
Vaughn continued, "We started a series in January 2015 Vietnam Revisited, and now we're up to more than 400 parts. I've interviewed 403 Vietnam Veterans."
For the 1972 Butler High grad, the mission gets even more personal.
"I had a classmate Joel Hankins, he was in the Air Force JROTC with me at Butler and when he graduated, he was ahead of me, and he graduated, joined the Army, and went to the Rangers."
Hankins died on his first night mission in 1971.
"I can still see his face."
"When I go to Washington DC, I go to the wall and I see his name so it's personal."
It's the fire that drives his passion to give back to those who served during his era- to help aid in their healing process.
"It's an honor to tell their stories, that's how we preserve it."
Remember you can read Skip's stories and others every week in the Redstone Rocket. New issues come out on Wednesdays.