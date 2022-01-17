'An atmosphere of pride': Remembering Martin Luther King Jr.'s speech at Oakwood University

As we remember Martin Luther King Jr. on this national holiday, we acknowledge his impact right here in the city of Huntsville and those that were there to witness it.
The date was March 19, 1962. The location was Ashbury Auditorium at Oakwood University. King addressed more than 2,000 people at the only higher education institute in Huntsville that would allow him to speak.
Mervyn Warren, a former Oakwood University colleague who attended the speech, said he remembers that day very clearly.
"We had never been able to hear him personally," Warren said. "And of course, that was very dynamic for us."
Warren said there was a lot of surprise and awe felt by those who attended, himself included.
"Many of us were shocked, because he by then was not only a national but an international personality," he said.
Part of that surprise was due to the fact that no other higher education institution in Huntsville would accept King’s presence on their premises.
"To hear him, to come to Huntsville was one thing but then we had no idea it was going to be to Oakwood. Actually, he was scheduled to speak in another auditorium," said Warren.
Because Oakwood opened its doors, Ashby Auditorium will forever be known as the place where King addressed a crowd of more than 2,000 people.
"That atmosphere was one of tense expectation and yet, at the same time, an atmosphere of pride," said Warren.