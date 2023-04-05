 Skip to main content
An Ardmore police officer who was hurt in the line of duty shares his story

  0

An Ardmore police officer shares his story after being hurt in the line of duty.

On Feb. 17, officer Brandon Crews was responding to a DUI call. According to the body camera footage provided by Crews' attorney, he conducted a sobriety field test after he located the vehicle and pulled the driver over. Once he believed the suspect, William Haston, was under the influence, he attempted to place Haston under arrest. In the video, this is where Haston turns and goes back to his car.

Crews attempted to stop Haston in the video, but the car was turned on and drove off, dragging Crews with him. The vehicle ran over Crews' leg, and his shoulder was dislocated.

Crews still has 2 to 3 months of recovery after recent surgery on his knee from that incident. And Crews said after the tragic death of Huntsville officer Garrett Crumby and the injury of officer Albert Morin in the line of duty last week, he is even more grateful that the situation was not as bad as it could've been. And despite the dangers of his job, he remains as passionate as ever.

"I wouldn't change my job for the world," Crews said. "I love my job, I love protecting my community, and I love being in law enforcement. You know, 'cause I'd rather be there for others and something happen with me than anybody in the community, 'cause that's what I'm here for."

Haston is currently in the Limestone Co. Jail. He has a preliminary court hearing set for Apr. 11, and Crews and his attorney plan to file a civil suit after the criminal proceedings in this case.

