An Ardmore police officer was hurt on duty, now some in community want more officers hired

After an officer was hurt on duty, members of the Ardmore community have been signing a petition demanding the Ardmore Police Department hire more officers.
On Feb. 17th, Ardmore police officer Brandon Crews suffered a fractured knee and dislocated shoulder while attempting to arrest a man for DUI. That suspect was arrested soon after, but with Crews still recovering and
and another officer on sick leave; the Ardmore PD only has seven officers serving two states.
The Change.org petition, started by a local man, has 133 signatures and insists Ardmore PD hire more officers and give all of them a significant pay raise. Police Chief Jereme Robison said since he started in Ardmore in 2021, almost every officer has had a $3-an-hour pay raise. He also said hiring officers can be challenging, even when there is support from both towns' higher-ups.
"Both mayors, both councils have been super supportive and done everything they could to help us; it's just, you know, the climate we live in," Robison said. "It's difficult sometimes to get people that wanna do this and wanna do it for the right reasons."
The petition also claims the response time to 911 calls could be more than an hour. Robison says there has been no break in coverage and that an officer is on duty 24/7, 365 days a year, so the community is always covered. Tabitha Johnston, a local hair stylist, said more officers could be helpful, but she believes things hold people back from joining the force.
"I really think that people are scared to get into law enforcement now...but yeah, there could be more," Johnston said.
Randall Lucas, owner of Randys and Sherry's Thrift, said he believes what they have now is enough for their small community where crime is typically low.
"I don't believe so, we've got like nine cops and got two on duty every day, and they're young guys, and they hired a young chief, so I think everything's going well," Lucas said.
Robison said he is working to hire more officers, but he will not take just anyone.
"I'm not gonna hire just any old joe to come out here and be a police officer," Robison said. "They're gonna have to meet certain standards 'cause you know these are gonna be guys dealing with my family, my community, and they need to be treated with the utmost respect."
Robison said he and city officials are working to build the department up. Still, it has been a challenge with so few applicants coming in. He asked the community to be patient and continue supporting the force as they always have. Robison said he is hopeful for a full recovery for Officer Crews and to have him back to work in the coming months.