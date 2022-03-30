An A380 superjumbo has completed a flight powered by cooking oil

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 80 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 1 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               MADISON               MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN           LINCOLN               MOORE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, BOAZ, COWAN,
CULLMAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE,
FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG, RAINSVILLE,
SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE, AND WINCHESTER.

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Jackson, Marshall,
eastern Madison, southwestern DeKalb, northeastern Cullman and
southeastern Morgan Counties through 1230 AM CDT...

At 1127 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near New Market to near Blountsville. Movement
was east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Huntsville, Albertville, Scottsboro, Boaz, Guntersville, Arab, Moores
Mill, Redstone Arsenal, Stevenson and Crossville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for north central
and northeastern Alabama...and Middle Tennessee.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 1215 AM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Wind gusts 25 knots or higher.

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sustained south-southeasterly winds of 30 to 40 MPH
with frequent gusts of 50 to 55 MPH expected through the early
evening period. Wind gusts around 60 MPH are expected in the
highest terrain of northeast Alabama and southern Middle
Tennessee.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Morgan, Madison, Jackson, Marshall,
Limestone, Cullman and DeKalb Counties. In Tennessee, Moore,
Franklin and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

An A380 superjumbo has completed a flight powered by cooking oil

  • 0
An A380 superjumbo just completed a flight powered by cooking oil

The Airbus A380 completed a trial flight using one engine entirely powered by fuel derived from cooking oil.

 Airbus

It's huge, it's wide, and it's potentially a lot more sustainable. The Airbus A380, a behemoth of the skies, has completed a trial flight powered on cooking oil.

The test airplane completed a three-hour flight from Blagnac Airport in Toulouse — Airbus' French headquarters — on March 25. It was powered by Sustainable Aviation Fuel, or SAF — predominantly made of used cooking oil and waste fats — and operating on a single Rolls-Royce Trent 900 engine.

Airbus then followed up with a second A380 flight, using the same cooking oil fuel, on March 29, flying from Toulouse to Nice. The second flight was to monitor SAF use during take-off and landing.

The fuel used was supplied by TotalEnergies, a company based in France's Normandy region. It was made from Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA), which is free of both aromatics and sulfur.

Airbus has been testing the use of SAF-powered flights for the last year, with an A350 being tested in March 2021, and an A319neo single-aisle aircraft flying on cooking oil in October. The company hopes to get its aircraft certified to fly on SAF by the end of the decade. Currently, Airbus aircraft can be powered by up to 50% SAF, blended with traditional kerosene.

"Increasing the use of SAF remains a key pathway to achieving the industry's ambition of netzero carbon emissions by 2050," said Airbus in a statement. The company claims that flying planes on SAF could net between 53% to 71% of the carbon reductions required to meet that goal.

Airbus plans to bring the world's first zero-emission aircraft to market by 2035.

SAF, which claims carbon neutrality because of the CO2 absorbed while its organic ingredients are being grown, is already being used in limited amounts by some airlines. But high prices mean that widespread adoption isn't expected anytime soon.

The world's largest passenger airplane, the A380's fortunes have been in decline in recent years with several airlines calling time on their use, partly on the grounds that they're less fuel efficient than more modern long-range airplanes. Airbus delivered the final ever A380 to Dubai airline Emirates in late 2021.

More recently, Airbus announced that the giant plane would be pressed into service to test an experimental hydrogen-powered engine, another innovation aimed at making flying less environmentally harmful.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.