An 83-year-old Vinemont man dies following two-vehicle wreck in Morgan County

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
418 IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

LIMESTONE             MADISON               MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

COLBERT               FRANKLIN              LAUDERDALE
LAWRENCE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
DECATUR, FLORENCE, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, MOULTON,
MUSCLE SHOALS, RAINSVILLE, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE, SCOTTSBORO,
SHEFFIELD, TOWN CREEK, AND TUSCUMBIA.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT FRIDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM
CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105 expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and
Cullman Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT
Friday. For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 11
AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

An 83-year-old Vinemont man dies following two-vehicle wreck in Morgan County

  • Updated
  • 0
FATAL CRASH WEB IMAGE.jpg

       

A Vinemont man has died following a two-vehicle crash that occurred about 4:23 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Johnny D. McDonald, 83, was fatally injured when the 2017 Cadillac XT5 that he was a passenger in was struck by a 2007 Toyota Tundra.

McDonald and the 57-year-old driver of the Cadillac were both injured and transported by helicopter to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.

ALEA says McDonald later succumbed to his injuries while being transported to the hospital.

The 38-year-old driver of the Toyota was also injured and transported to Cullman County Regional Hospital for treatment.

The crash occurred on Alabama 157 near South Johnson Chapel Road in Morgan County, approximately four miles south of Danville.

