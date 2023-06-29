An 83-year-old Vinemont man dies following two-vehicle wreck in Morgan County

A Vinemont man has died following a two-vehicle crash that occurred about 4:23 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Johnny D. McDonald, 83, was fatally injured when the 2017 Cadillac XT5 that he was a passenger in was struck by a 2007 Toyota Tundra.
McDonald and the 57-year-old driver of the Cadillac were both injured and transported by helicopter to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.
ALEA says McDonald later succumbed to his injuries while being transported to the hospital.
The 38-year-old driver of the Toyota was also injured and transported to Cullman County Regional Hospital for treatment.
The crash occurred on Alabama 157 near South Johnson Chapel Road in Morgan County, approximately four miles south of Danville.