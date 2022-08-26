Amerigo bringing new Italian dining option to Huntsville

A new choice for Italian dining is coming to Huntsville.
Amerigo, which describes itself as an upscale-casual neighborhood restaurant, opens Monday at The Market at Hays Farm, 9020 Memorial Parkway SW.
This is the restaurant’s first Alabama location.
You can see the full menu here, but first check out this description from the restaurant: “Amerigo’s menu will include a variety of pastas, including five-layer lasagna, smoked chicken ravioli, pasta carbonara, veal parmesan and chicken piccata. The menu will also feature a modern spin on traditional Italian dishes such as hand-tossed pizzas, fresh seafood, a 16 oz. Tuscan ribeye, and veal saltimbocca, many of which can be served gluten-free.”
The restaurant has 215 seats, including an outdoor patio area and private dining room for up to 60 people.
“We have received such a warm welcome from the Huntsville community for our first local restaurant, Char, that we immediately began looking for a location to open Amerigo,” said Doug Hogrefe, partner in developer 4Top Hospitality.
“Huntsville continues to grow and thrive, and it has proven to be the perfect city to expand our restaurant group. We look forward to opening Amerigo at Hays Farm and providing a community spot to gather with family and friends.”