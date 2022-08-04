America's 'Doomsday Plane' to celebrate mission's 60th anniversary

Earlier this summer, WAAY 31 News took you onboard our nation's military aircraft designed to survive a nuclear war.
The aircraft nicknamed the "Doomsday Plane."
Now, the Air Force is preparing to celebrate a major milestone, as the program marks its 60th anniversary; honoring the past, present and future security of our nation.
For 60 years, America's Doomsday plane has kept watch over our country. Ready to go, at a moment's notice.
"It's a big milestone for us because this is also the 75th Anniversary of the United States Air Force," explained Col. Brian Golden, Commander, 595th Command and Control Group, "So, when you look at the 'NEACP' the National Emergency Airborne Command Post which was the predecessor to the current 'NAOC' and you combine both those programs together, the Air Force has supported the both these programs with the aircraft and that's 80 percent of the existence of the Air Force."
In the event of a nuclear attack, there is no backup. The E-4B is the last line of defense.
"We are the backup to everybody, there's no back up to us," Golden continued.
Men and women from across the U.S. who've worked on the program will gather in Omaha this weekend to celebrate the mission's success, as they look towards the future.
"We're able to celebrate 60 years of this operation and then 75 years of the Air Force and we recently just took the E-4B NAOC over to England for the Royal International Air Tattoo Air Show, this is the first international Air Show this jet has ever gone to as well, we've had a lot of first of this mission set for these men and women and it's just been awesome to see them pull it all together."
A seemingly small 'thank you' for such a massive mission- which for six decades- has allowed us to sleep soundly, knowing our military is keeping watch 24/7.
"We want to take the time to thank all the men and women that have been doing this mission set and supporting it, and when we say supporting it, it's not just the military supporting, it's also the community. The community has been supporting this mission set for so long and they've been great."
Watch our 30-minutes special, Doomsday Plane: Power in the Sky.