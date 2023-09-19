Americans released by Iran arrive home, tearfully embrace their loved ones and declare: 'Freedom!'

Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog through 9 AM... Patchy Dense Fog has developed in river valleys, affecting the Elk, Paint Rock, Flint and Tennessee valleys. U.S. Highway 72 between Gurley and the Tennessee state line will be affected as well. Visibility will drop to 1/4 mile or less in these areas. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities will vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other cars. The fog should begin to dissipate between 8 and 9 AM.