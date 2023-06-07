American Serenade riverboat experience brings big tourism dollars to the Shoals

The first of 14 stops of an American Cruise Lines riverboat experience is bringing big tourism dollars for the Shoals.
Docked in McFarland Park in Florence Monday, the American Serenade riverboat with 150 passengers on board were checking out the Shoals’ sights and sounds.
Music studios, W.C. Handy Museum and downtown areas are just a few of the Shoals’ attractions that are included in tours.
Starting in Nashville, Tennessee, the Serenade docks at Savannah, Tennessee, Decatur, Florence and ends in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where passengers spend time and tourism dollars.
Lynn and Bob Eldon are Serenade passengers who enjoy the tours.
“We go to small towns and just walk around and check out the culture and see nature. Riding on the river is just so realizing,” said Lynn.
“The thing she likes is you put all your luggage in the drawers and you don't have to keep repacking,” Bob continued.
Anchors were up early for the next stop in Decatur on Tuesday.
