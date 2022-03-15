American Kennel Club releases list of 2021’s most popular dog breeds

NEW YORK (AP) - Labrador retrievers are still tugging hardest on U.S. dog lovers’ heartstrings, but poodles just strutted back into the American Kennel Club’s top five most popular dog breeds for the first time since 1997.
The club’s annual popularity rankings came out Tuesday. They're drawn from more than 800,000 purebred puppies and older pooches that joined the nation’s oldest canine registry last year.
Labs have been No. 1 for an unprecedented 31 straight years.
The list goes all the way down to No. 197. This year, that spot is held by the Norwegian Lundehunds.
See the full list HERE, and the Top 10 below:
1. Labrador Retrievers
2. French Bulldogs
3. Golden Retrievers
4. German Shepherds
5. Poodles
6. Bulldogs
7. Beagles
8. Rottweilers
9. German Shorthaired Pointers
10. Dachshunds