Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

American Idol auditions coming to Alabama virtually this week

Alabama auditions are August 16th

Alabama auditions are August 16th

 Couetesy of Fremantle

Are you the next American Idol? Well, you could be, and you have a chance to show off your voice soon.

Idol Across America is coming to Alabama through virtual auditions on Wednesday, August 16. One thing to note about these auditions is that there is no limit to the number of people who can move on to the next round.

American Idol Producer Melissa Elfar said they want as many talented people as possible. With these being virtual auditions, there is hardly a limit to what hopeful contestants could do. Elfar said the only requirement is to be between 15 and 28, but the rest is all up to the imagination.

"You can play an instrument, you can have someone accompany, you can have a backing track," Elfar said. "So whatever it is, if you wanna do a full performance, if you have some dance moves that go along with it, bring it. We wanna see what you got. So there's no right or wrong way to audition, it's truly your audition, and so you know you make it as unique as you like."

Elfar said the most important thing is to be genuine and prepared; the best part is that participants can be wherever they are most comfortable when they audition.

Elfar said Alabama is always a popular state for them, and they find some pretty talented people here.

Register for the auditions on August 16 here.

And you can watch this new American Idol season right here on WAAY 31 in the Spring of 2024.

