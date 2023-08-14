American Idol auditions coming to Alabama virtually this week

Are you the next American Idol? Well, you could be, and you have a chance to show off your voice soon.
Idol Across America is coming to Alabama through virtual auditions on Wednesday, August 16. One thing to note about these auditions is that there is no limit to the number of people who can move on to the next round.
American Idol Producer Melissa Elfar said they want as many talented people as possible. With these being virtual auditions, there is hardly a limit to what hopeful contestants could do. Elfar said the only requirement is to be between 15 and 28, but the rest is all up to the imagination.
"You can play an instrument, you can have someone accompany, you can have a backing track," Elfar said. "So whatever it is, if you wanna do a full performance, if you have some dance moves that go along with it, bring it. We wanna see what you got. So there's no right or wrong way to audition, it's truly your audition, and so you know you make it as unique as you like."
Elfar said the most important thing is to be genuine and prepared; the best part is that participants can be wherever they are most comfortable when they audition.
Elfar said Alabama is always a popular state for them, and they find some pretty talented people here.
Register for the auditions on August 16 here.
And you can watch this new American Idol season right here on WAAY 31 in the Spring of 2024.