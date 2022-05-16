American households can now order 8 additional free at-home rapid Covid-19 tests

People can once again order free at-home rapid tests to be delivered to their homes.
This is the third round that the government has opened up to the public. Demand has slowed since the first tranche in late January/February, during the omicron surge, when Biden pledged to secure 1 billion free tests for this cause.
But, as cases are rising, the government is allowing another wave of tests to go out to all U.S. homes.
And this time, eight tests will be in each order — double the previous limit.
"Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order a 3rd round of free at-home tests. Order yours today," says the message on COVIDtests.gov.
"Your order of 8 tests will come in 2 separate packages (4 tests in each package), each with its own tracking number. Packages will ship free," the website says.
Earlier this month, a senior administration official said the government had gone through about 400 million of the 1 billion free tests pledged to Americans so far through the first and second round of free tests.
The official said they expected, over the next couple of months, to use up another few hundred million.