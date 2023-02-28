American Airlines guarantees family seating in new customer service plan

 Skip to main content
TORNADO WATCH 51 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CST THURSDAY FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               MADISON               MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

FRANKLIN TN

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, BOAZ, COWAN,
CULLMAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FORT PAYNE,
GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, RAINSVILLE, SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE,
AND WINCHESTER.

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northern Limestone County in north central Alabama...
Northwestern Madison County in north central Alabama...
Southern Lincoln County in middle Tennessee...

* Until 200 AM CST.

* At 1058 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1
hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in
the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Northern Huntsville, Athens, Meridianville, Moores Mill, Hazel
Green, Ardmore, Harvest, New Market, Lincoln, Elkmont, Lester,
Elkwood, Toney, Blanche, Taft, Cash Point, Holland Gin, Fisk,
Belleview and Leggtown.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CST THURSDAY
FOR CENTRAL LIMESTONE, WEST CENTRAL MADISON AND NORTHEASTERN
LAWRENCE COUNTIES...

At 1042 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the
warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, Athens, Redstone Arsenal, Moores
Mill, Tanner, Huntsville International Airport, Harvest, Marshall
Space Flight Center, University Of Alabama In Huntsville, Alabama
A And M University, Hillsboro, Mooresville, French Mill, Belle
Mina, Capshaw, Ripley, Wheeler and Hampton Cove.

Cars are trapped due to flood waters along University Drive in
Huntsville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 1215 AM CST

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas. In Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...Now through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers and thunderstorms continue to develop and spread
across much of the Tennessee Valley this late Wednesday
evening. Additional heavy rainfall and perhaps a few embedded
thunderstorms will continue overnight and into the first half
of Thursday. Additional showers and thunderstorms are then
possible later in the day Thursday into Thursday night,
before ending Friday morning as a line of storms moves
eastward through the area. Total rainfall amounts around 2 to
3 inches, with locally higher amounts, are possible into
Friday morning.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

American Airlines guarantees family seating in new customer service plan

  • Updated
American Airlines guarantees family seating in new customer service plan

American Airlines has updated its family seating policy.

 Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

American Airlines will guarantee that children will be seated next to an accompanying adult, according to the airline's updated customer service plan. It's the latest airline response to calls for better family seating policies.

The move comes alongside an announcement from the Department of Transportation about a family seating "dashboard" it plans to publish next week "to show which airlines guarantee families can sit together for free," Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Twitter on Tuesday.

He thanked American Airlines for being the first US airline to add a family seating guarantee to its customer service plan, which was updated Tuesday.

There are conditions to American's guarantee, which applies to children 14 and younger.

They include a requirement that everyone in the party is booked in the same reservation, that adjacent seats are available in the same class of service at the time of booking and that the original flight isn't switched to a smaller plane, among others.

Full details are available in the airline's customer service plan.

Last week, United Airlines announced an overhaul to its family seating policy that would help ensure that families with children younger than 12 are seated together free of charge.

Calls for free family seating

US airline customers have long complained about seating that separates young children from their parents on flights and the added costs associated with purchasing seats in order to sit together.

President Joe Biden addressed the government's efforts to curb such fees in his State of the Union address this month, touting a Junk Fee Prevention Act that would also target resort fees and concert ticket fees, among others.

"Baggage fees are bad enough -- they can't just treat your child like a piece of luggage," Biden said in the speech.

A July 2022 notice from the Department of Transportation called on US airlines to make seating children next to accompanying adults available at no additional cost.

Delta Air Lines said last week that it "does not charge family seating fees and regardless of the ticket class purchased, will always work with customers on a case-by-case basis to ensure their family seating needs are met."

Delta's website refers to family seating "upon request," referring passengers who are not able to secure seats via the airline's website or mobile app to contact its reservations team. Delta's seat map technology blocks off some areas for family seating up to 48 hours before a flight.

On Southwest Airlines, which does not have assigned seating, families with children 6 or younger are allowed to board early -- right after the "A" group of passengers. The airline's website also offers the option of EarlyBird Check-in for a fee that may yield an "A" group boarding position.

