American Airlines ground crew employee killed in incident at Montgomery Regional Airport

American Airlines

An American Airlines/Piedmont Airlines ground crew was involved in a fatal incident at Montgomery Regional Airport on Saturday, airport officials said.

It happened around 3 o'clock.

Flights out of Montgomery Regional Airport were temporarily grounded following the incident, but normal operations have since resumed.

No further details have been released at this time.

The FAA investigation of Piedmonts tragic accident continues, airport officials say.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased," Montgomery Regional Airport said on Twitter.

