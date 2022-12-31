American Airlines ground crew employee killed in incident at Montgomery Regional Airport

Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense Fog possible for portions of the Tennessee Valley... Patchy fog has developed across portions of northern Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. Visibility has been reduced to less than one half of a mile in spots. Some of this fog could become locally dense, with visibilities reduced to one quarter of a mile or less. Motorists are urged to drive with extreme caution, as visibilities could vary significantly given the patchy nature of the fog. Use low beams, reduce driving speed, and allow for plenty of room between you and other vehicles. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet, for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service in Huntsville.