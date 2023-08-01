 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

AMC's Best Warrior Competition winners announced

  • Updated
  • 0
Sgt. Carlos Cardona and Spc. Samuel Thompson

Sgt. Carlos Cardona and Spc. Samuel Thompson

Army Materiel Command announced the winners of the annual Best Warrior Competition on Thursday in Fort Novosel, Alabama.

Eighteen soldiers from around the world spent the last four days testing the soldiers' physical and mental strength through a variety of challenges, including an obstacle course, weapons qualifications and a 12-mile ruck march.

AMC’s Soldier of the Year - Spc. Samuel Thompson, representing U.S. Army Garrison West Point.

AMC’s Noncommissioned Officer of the Year- Sgt. Carlos Cardona, representing U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach.

Thompson and Cardona are also now members of AMC’s Best Squad, along with Pfc. Benjamin Heymach, Sgt. 1st Class Sungkoo Jung and Spc. Jason Riley.

These winners will compete in the Army's Best Warrior and Best Squad Competition, later this fall in Washington, D.C.

Thompson during obstacle course

Spc. Samuel Thompson, representing U.S. Army Garrison West Point during obstacle course (Source: Army Materiel Command) 
Cordona on Ruck

Sgt. Carlos Cardona, representing U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach during the 12-mile ruck march (Source: Army Materiel Command)

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you