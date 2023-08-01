AMC's Best Warrior Competition winners announced

Army Materiel Command announced the winners of the annual Best Warrior Competition on Thursday in Fort Novosel, Alabama.
Eighteen soldiers from around the world spent the last four days testing the soldiers' physical and mental strength through a variety of challenges, including an obstacle course, weapons qualifications and a 12-mile ruck march.
AMC’s Soldier of the Year - Spc. Samuel Thompson, representing U.S. Army Garrison West Point.
AMC’s Noncommissioned Officer of the Year- Sgt. Carlos Cardona, representing U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach.
Thompson and Cardona are also now members of AMC’s Best Squad, along with Pfc. Benjamin Heymach, Sgt. 1st Class Sungkoo Jung and Spc. Jason Riley.
These winners will compete in the Army's Best Warrior and Best Squad Competition, later this fall in Washington, D.C.