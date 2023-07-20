AMC Theaters scraps plans to charge more for good seats

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT
FOR CENTRAL MADISON COUNTY...

At 642 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over northeastern
Huntsville, moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Huntsville, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Redstone Arsenal, Owens Cross
Roads, Gurley, Alabama A And M University, University Of Alabama In
Huntsville, Maysville and Ryland.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 525 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

LIMESTONE             MADISON               MORGAN

IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA

DEKALB                JACKSON               MARSHALL

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

LAWRENCE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERTVILLE, ARAB, ATHENS, BOAZ,
DECATUR, FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, MOULTON,
RAINSVILLE, SCOTTSBORO, AND TOWN CREEK.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105-109 expected.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Today.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

  • Updated
  • 0
AMC Theaters scraps plans to charge more for good seats

AMC Theaters said it is ending its “Sightline” tiered seat-pricing pilot, which it began earlier this year, in which moviegoers who sat up by the front of the theater directly next to the screen paid less for a ticket compared to those who chose more desirable seats in the middle of the theater.

New York (CNN) — AMC Theaters said Thursday it is ending its “Sightline” tiered seat-pricing pilot, which it began earlier this year, in which moviegoers who sat up by the front of the theater directly next to the screen paid less for a ticket compared to those who chose more desirable seats in the middle of the theater.

In February, AMC (AMC) said it was rolling out the initiative to all of its roughly 1,000 movie theaters by the end of the year.

The company said at the time that AMC theaters would offer three pricing tiers for tickets, with the highest-end “Preferred” tier in the middle of the theaters priced at a “slight premium” compared to its “Standard” tier.

That standard tier, it said, would be sold for the “traditional cost of a ticket.” The third “Value” tier would be the lowest-priced tickets for seats in the front row.

AMC said it is now pivoting away from Sightline and will not roll it out nationwide. Instead, it will test a new type of front row seating process after results from the Sightline pilot revealed that people still didn’t want to sit right at the front of the theater, their necks craned upwards towards the screen right in front of them, even with a slight discount on the tickets.

The company also said the tiered seat pricing test showed most moviegoers who previously sat in the preferred Sightline section continued to choose those seats, even with an upcharge, and most customers continued to buy tickets either sitting in the Preferred section or elsewhere in the theater.

Moving forward, AMC said it’s gearing up to test more spacious front rows, with seats that recline, in theaters nationwide later in the year.

– CNN’s Jordan Valinsky contributed to this story

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

