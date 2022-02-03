Amber Alert canceled for child reported as abducted in Enterprise

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 930 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY
SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 6.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 16.5 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.5 feet on 01/17/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Flint River at Brownsboro affecting Madison County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 930 AM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Flint River at Brownsboro.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water begins to flood yards on the
downstream side of the Brownsboro Road bridge.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 13.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 18.5 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
evening.
- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
18.5 feet on 03/25/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Amber Alert canceled for child reported as abducted in Enterprise

  • Updated
  • 0

UPDATE (7:22 p.m.): ALEA has canceled the Amber Alert.

ORIGINAL:

A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old Hispanic child after she was abducted in Enterprise.

The Enterprise Police Department and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are asking the public's help in finding Eidy Aracely-Tzi Coc. Eidy has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen about 11:45 a.m. Thursday wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. Police say Eidy is believed to be in extreme danger and was possibly abducted.

They say her abductor is an unknown Hispanic male who might go by the name Alvaro Cucul and is believed to be in his early 20s. The two might be traveling in a 2017 Black GMC Acadia, but the tag number is unknown.

Anyone with information about Eidy's whereabouts or the abduction is encouraged to contact Enterprise Police Department at 334-347-222 or call 911.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

