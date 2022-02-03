Amber Alert canceled for child reported as abducted in Enterprise

UPDATE (7:22 p.m.): ALEA has canceled the Amber Alert.
ORIGINAL:
A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old Hispanic child after she was abducted in Enterprise.
The Enterprise Police Department and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are asking the public's help in finding Eidy Aracely-Tzi Coc. Eidy has black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen about 11:45 a.m. Thursday wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. Police say Eidy is believed to be in extreme danger and was possibly abducted.
They say her abductor is an unknown Hispanic male who might go by the name Alvaro Cucul and is believed to be in his early 20s. The two might be traveling in a 2017 Black GMC Acadia, but the tag number is unknown.
Anyone with information about Eidy's whereabouts or the abduction is encouraged to contact Enterprise Police Department at 334-347-222 or call 911.