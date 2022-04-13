Amazon is adding a 5% fuel and inflation surcharge

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 127 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA

CULLMAN               LIMESTONE             MADISON
MORGAN

IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA

LAWRENCE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, CULLMAN, DECATUR, HUNTSVILLE,
MOULTON, AND TOWN CREEK.

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Jackson, northeastern
Marshall, southeastern Madison, central DeKalb and southeastern
Franklin Counties through 1015 PM CDT...

At 930 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near South Pittsburg to near Skyline to near
Owens Cross Roads. Movement was southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Scottsboro, Bridgeport, Stevenson, Owens Cross Roads, Hollywood,
Powell, Grant, Skyline, Gurley and Section.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for
north central Alabama.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 1130 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL,
Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and Cullman Counties. In
Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Amazon is adding a 5% fuel and inflation surcharge

Amazon said Wednesday that for the first time in company history it will charge sellers a 5% fuel and inflation surcharge.

 Michael Nagle/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Amazon said Wednesday that for the first time in company history it will charge sellers a 5% fuel and inflation surcharge.

The e-commerce giant said the new fee will begin April 28 and is being imposed because inflation has worsened significantly in recent months.

"In 2022, we expected a return to normalcy as Covid-19 restrictions around the world eased, but fuel and inflation have presented further challenges," Amazon wrote in memo that was provided to CNN by the company. "It is unclear if these inflationary costs will go up or down, or for how long they will persist, so rather than a permanent fee change."

Amazon spokesman Patrick Graham told CNN that the fee surcharge applies only to fee rates paid by sellers that choose to use Amazon's fulfillment services, which include storing, packing and shipping products. Others sellers that do not use Fulfillment by Amazon will not be impacted. News of the surcharge was first previously reported by Bloomberg News.

The fee hike is the latest example of how businesses are reacting to spiking energy and other costs. Uber and Lyft recently began tacking on temporary fuel surcharges to rides and airlines have been raising airfare.

Amazon's fee hikes on sellers could translate to higher costs to consumers as businesses seek to pass along rising expenses to their customers.

Suppliers sharply raised prices by 11.2% in March, the most on records that go back to 2010, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday. Consumer prices spiked by 8.5% year-over-year in March, the biggest jump since 1981.

Amazon said in its memo that the company has attempted to minimize the impact of inflation.

"Like many, we have experienced significant cost increases and absorbed them, wherever possible, to reduce the impact on our selling partners," Amazon said. "When we did increase fees, we were focused on addressing permanent costs and ensuring our fees were competitive with those charged by other service providers."

