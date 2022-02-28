Amazon affinity group gives back to the community

The Black Employee Network, otherwise known as BEN, partnered with Dark Side Coffee and Huntsville Revisited Museum to enrich, showcase and display black history.
Amazon became a corporate sponsor of BEN which is the largest affinity group of Amazon.
BEN, who prides itself on partnering with the community, poured back into the community on Saturday to help showcase black history and art.
They hosted a voters registration drive, brunch and music activities, all to get into the community.
They also had art of African American figures on display that their local Amazon artists drew.
Devyn Keith, who is part owner of Dark Side Coffee, spoke about the importance of what an event like this means for the community and city of Huntsville.
"We really really wanted to shine a light on North Huntsville. We want people to come up here and understand there’s value in all parts of Huntsville. Every aspect of Huntsville is growing. So, to show them as a small black business and to show the area and the growth they now have a connection for a number of people Who probably wouldn’t venture up at it," said Devyn Keith.
Tron Hunter, who is an operations manager at Amazon says Saturday's event was the first step in building the bridge of connecting the community.