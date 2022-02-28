 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 15.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CST Monday was 15.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to crest around midday and
fall below flood stage late this afternoon. It will continue
to fall to 5.5 feet Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.1 feet on 01/07/1968.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Amazon affinity group gives back to the community

  • Updated
  • 0
Black Employee Network

The Black Employee Network, otherwise known as BEN, partnered with Dark Side Coffee and Huntsville Revisited Museum to enrich, showcase and display black history.

Amazon became a corporate sponsor of BEN which is the largest affinity group of Amazon.

BEN, who prides itself on partnering with the community, poured back into the community on Saturday to help showcase black history and art.

They hosted a voters registration drive, brunch and music activities, all to get into the community.

They also had art of African American figures on display that their local Amazon artists drew.

Devyn Keith, who is part owner of Dark Side Coffee, spoke about the importance of what an event like this means for the community and city of Huntsville.

"We really really wanted to shine a light on North Huntsville. We want people to come up here and understand there’s value in all parts of Huntsville. Every aspect of Huntsville is growing. So, to show them as a small black business and to show the area and the growth they now have a connection for a number of people Who probably wouldn’t venture up at it," said Devyn Keith.

Tron Hunter, who is an operations manager at Amazon says Saturday's event was the first step in building the bridge of connecting the community.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you