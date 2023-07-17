 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Air Quality Alert in effect Tuesday for Huntsville and Decatur...

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has issued
an Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan counties, for Tuesday,
July 18.

An air quality alert means that ground level ozone or particulate
matter concentrations are expected to reach levels that are unhealthy
for sensitive groups. Children and people with asthma are at the
highest risk under these expected conditions.

ADEM recommends the following actions during an air quality alert
day:

Conserve electricity and set your air conditioner at a higher
temperature.

Limit driving and combine errands.

Use the bus or car pool to work.

Avoid use of gasoline power lawn and garden equipment.

Refuel cars and trucks after 6 pm.

Limit engine idling.

Use household, workshop, and garden chemicals in ways that keep
evaporation to a minimum, or try to avoid them when poor air quality
is forecast.

If breathing becomes difficult, move indoors.

For more information on what to do on an Air Quality Alert day,
visit the ADEM website at www.adem.alabama.gov, and click on Air
Quality Forecast. You can also visit the Environmental Protection
Agency at airnow.gov.

Alzheimer’s among seniors is most common in these parts of the US, first-of-its-kind data shows

  • Updated
  • 0
Alzheimer’s among seniors is most common in these parts of the US, first-of-its-kind data shows

About 1 in 6 seniors in Miami, Baltimore and the Bronx have Alzheimer's disease, according to estimates from a new study.

(CNN) — Seniors living in the East and Southeast regions of the United States are most likely to have Alzheimer’s disease, according to new data shared at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference and published Monday in the organization’s journal.

The report offers the first estimates of Alzheimer’s disease prevalence in the US at the county level. Researchers used data from thousands of individuals who participated in the Chicago Health and Aging Project to assess demographic risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease — including age, gender and race — and mapped that against the makeup of US counties.

These demographic estimates suggest that Alzheimer’s rates are highest in Miami-Dade County, Baltimore, and the Bronx — where about 1 in 6 seniors have the disease. Maryland has the highest prevalence at the state level, followed by New York and Mississippi.

Experts say the findings may be useful to help public health leaders and organizations better support the millions living with this disease — and plan for an aging population.

“Having this information is very helpful because I think it adds to the urgency of the work that we’re doing,” said Dr. Halima Amjad, a geriatrician at Johns Hopkins Medicine and chair of an Alzheimer’s council in the Maryland state government. She was not involved in the study.

“For dementia, a lot of the care and support that is offered — through legislation or programs — often occurs at the state and local level, rather than at the national level,” Amjad said. Last year was the first year that the Maryland state budget had specific appropriations focused on dementia care, about $3.5 million, she said. “So we need to have that focus, both through planning at a public health level and backing up that planning with finances, to bolster the care and support that’s available.”

Using demographic risk factors to estimate the prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease can help capture the full burden of disease better than what’s in medical records.

“Half, or even over half, of people who are living with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias are actually undiagnosed,” Amjad said. “Why that happens is complex. Sometimes individuals and families don’t recognize it to be dementia. confusing it with normal aging. And we know that clinicians don’t always ask about it, so it doesn’t come up unless the family brings it up. And clinicians may be reluctant to make and share the diagnosis.”

Risk for Alzheimer’s disease increases significantly with age. According to the report, people ages 75 to 79 were about three times more likely to have the disease than those ages 65 to 69, and rates were about 15 times higher among those age 85 and up.

Rates among senior women were about 13% higher than among senior men, and rates among Black seniors were about 2.5 times higher than those among White seniors.

James Macgill, assistant commissioner at Baltimore’s health department who leads the city’s Alzheimer’s program, said the estimates don’t particularly surprise him.

“This is a majority Black city, and the root of all this really is the segregation in the city neighborhoods that goes back decades,” he said. Lack of access to health care, healthy food, walkable neighborhoods and more health disparities have contributed to chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension, which can exacerbate the risk for Alzheimer’s and related dementias.

“The research seems to indicate that dementia really is increasingly linked to healthy lifestyles, so you really have to bring it down to the neighborhood level,” Macgill said. Outreach in those communities can help individuals understand and access the resources that are available to them to minimize their risk.

“Having data at the community level helps us educate the people in those communities and helps us make that case,” he said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Download our WAAY 31 News and Weather apps. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube. Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you