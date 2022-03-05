Altercation causes momentary chaos during high school championships at BJCC

BIRMINGHAM (WBMA) — Just before 5 p.m. Saturday, Birmingham Police officers broke up multiple fights that began inside of the BJCC Legacy Arena which was hosting the Alabama high school basketball state championships. Officials said those officers were able to bring a resolve to the situation.
Rumors originally started that shots had been fired in the arena and the word quickly spread, causing people inside the arena to search for cover. However, police say there has no been confirmation of shots fired within or outside of the arena.
