Almost 24 hours without power, families prepare for another freezing night without heat

The winter storm left more than 3,500 Athens Utilities customers without power for most of the day along County Line road.
As nightfall quickly approached, many families started bracing for another freezing night without power.
"I thought it was a kind of short outage," says Hanu Karlapalem, a longtime Madison resident and Athens Utilities customer.
When Karlapalem woke up to a cold, powerless house Monday morning, he was not expecting to spend the next 20 hours without necessities like heat.
"Actually, I had some good expectations about Athens Utilities. But this time, you know, they failed in my expectations," says Karlapalem.
He says the worst part is not knowing a timeline on when his house will be up and running again.
"Personally, I have not received any updates. As a customer, you know they should have been communicating with all the customers," he says.
This was not Karlapalem's first time without power.
"We experienced this during 2011, during that tornado. Yeah, we were out of power for almost a week," says Karlapalem.
One night without power feels like nothing in comparison, but he is concerned for the thousands of others who are also impacted.
"There may be others, there may be children, small children. I mean, I can't even imagine how they're managing with this," he says.
According to the City of Athens, lightning sparked the initial outage at 1:00 a.m. Monday morning. Monday evening at 8:00 p.m., about 1,500 customers remained without power as crews kept working into the night in hopes of getting everything up and running again.