Alligator sightings could rise this summer; what to do if you spot one outside its usual habitat

On Friday, the Huntsville Police Department responded to a call about an alligator in the middle of Haysland Road bringing traffic to a standstill.
Although alligators aren't as common here in North Alabama, you might see more of this wildlife as we get deeper into summer.
People who frequently visit the area say this isn't the first time an alligator has been spotted there.
"Well, I was running on the pavement over there, and I just looked up and said, 'Maybe there’s an alligator,' and it was floating in the water," said Emilee Tidmore.
She enjoys coming to Elgie's Walk Greenway off Haysland Road.
When she initially spotted the alligator, Tidmore was stunned, but quickly realized there was nothing to fear.
"I was like, 'Oh, no, what if it bites me?' But, nothing happened. It just stayed there. It didn’t really go anywhere," she said.
Ricky Ingram with the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge said if you come across an alligator, remain calm and do not approach.
"Typically, they are afraid of humans and will move away, but sometimes they’re just sunning or maybe they’ve got a food source nearby and they don’t want to be disturbed. Or they could be near a nest this time of year," said Ingram.
Ingram said around this time of year is when you'll start to see alligators up and moving around.
For those spending time around water this summer, Ingram offers critical advice.
"If you see one in the river and you’re fishing it something, don’t try to hook it. That’s illegal. Don’t harass them; harassing wildlife is illegal. Just leave them alone, observe them and give them plenty of space," he said.
On Friday, when an alligator was seen in the middle of Haysland Road, Huntsville Police responded to the call and the alligator was captured.
Which raises two questions: What happens to an alligator if it’s spotted away from its natural habitat, and what do officials do with it?
"Capture it and move it to a native site. We typically don’t like to take any animals on the refuge that come from off just for potential introduction of diseases. The state has places that they will move them to with natural habitat," said Ingram.
For people like Tidmore, who frequent Elgie's Walk Greenway, she has little to no worries about seeing a gator in the future.
"Just to stay away from it, cause they don’t really come to you unless you bother them. They’ll usually leave you alone," said Tidmore.
Ingram said if people spot an alligator in a river, creek or somewhere in its native site, don't expect officials to come out and capture it.
However, in the event that it ends up somewhere it shouldn’t, like a pool or the middle of the road, Ingram said that's when they capture the alligator and return it to its native site.