Alligator moved from Madison neighborhood Wednesday morning

A 6-foot alligator was removed from a busy Madison neighborhood Wednesday morning.
Madison Police responded to a call about a gator outside the Mountain Brook subdivision off Zierdt Road. State wildlife workers and an alligator wrangler helped safely capture the creature and move it to a less populated area.
Lisa Blackmon was on her way to work when she drove by the reptile and snapped a picture.
"Yeah, I was definitely surprised," She said.
But this is not the first time and likely will not be the last time these creatures roam this Madison neighborhood.
"I'm actually from South Florida, so I've heard that a lot -- have a healthy fear of animals, don't mess with them and generally they won't mess with you," Blackmon said.
According to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, alligators have been in our state for decades but over the years, the amount of alligators migrating to North Alabama has increased.
"It is concerning when you have an area where there's children, to have a wild animal like that," Blackmon said. "But also concerns me for the animals around here. There's been so many animals displaced because of all the construction."
During the spring and summer is when these creatures start to breed and wander to find new territories.
"I'm hoping they can find a safe place to live where they won't bother us and we won't bother them," Blackmon said.
If you spot an alligator, do not approach it, do not feed it, and it is illegal to shoot them.
Wildlife leaders encourage you to call your local law enforcement agency and ask for animal control.