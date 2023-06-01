Alliance Cancer Care opens wig room in Florence for cancer patients

A room with a view that can mean the world for cancer patients in Muscle Shoals is now open.
Alliance Cancer Care’s Warrior Wig Room in Florence recently opened. The room is packed with wigs for men and women who have lost their hair due to treatment. The wig room is one way to help patients, men and women adjust to losing their hair after being diagnosed with cancer.
“It’s been hard. It's been very hard. You seem to have come through it pretty good. I have been very very blessed and it's all because of God and all these workers here and not just workers but have become my friends,” said Regina Brewer, a cancer patient.
“So we decided to open up this room so we can display the wigs. It's private and we play music, we shut the door, they can try on as many as they want and the wonderful thing is they are all free at no cost to the patient,” said Melody Delaney of Alliance Cancer Care.
Since starting the program, more than 30 patients have been fitted for wigs and 60 donated.
According to organizers, seeing the patients' faces light up is worth it all.