Alleged fentanyl dealer arrested at Huntsville hotel

A tip to the Madison County Sheriff's Office Street Crimes Unit led to the arrest of an alleged fentanyl dealer this week.
The sheriff's office said the tip was about a man believed to be "distributing large amounts of fentanyl in the Madison County area." Deputies found the suspect, identified as 49-year-old Lamont Deshone Laws of Huntsville, at a hotel on University Drive.
He was found with 35 grams of fentanyl, according to the sheriff's office.
Laws was booked into the Madison County Jail just before 5 a.m. Wednesday and remains there as of Friday with total bond set at $220,000. Jail records show he is charged with drug trafficking and two other unspecified felonies.