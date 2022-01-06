All types of winter weather possible through the afternoon

Precipitation has moved into North Alabama. So far, temperatures are still above freezing in Alabama and are just now getting close to freezing in Tennessee. The colder air is hung up in western Tennessee but will continue to move into our area in the coming hours. A cold but plain rain has taken over in Alabama with a few sleet pellets mixing in. Meanwhile, snow has been falling in our Tennessee Counties throughout the morning. The longer we stay above freezing, the lower our accumulations and potential impacts will be for today in particular. Once we do go below freezing around midday, rain in Alabama will transition to freezing rain while snow and sleet will begin to accumulate in southern Tennessee.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6 PM for all of our Alabama counties. Lincoln and Franklin Counties in Tennessee are now under a Winter Storm Warning until 6 PM. Snowfall accumulations will be highest in southern Tennessee where 1-2" are possible. Our Alabama counties north of the Tennessee River could see up to a half inch of snow. Areas south of the river will see little if any snow. The main concern in Alabama remains ice accumulations. Up to a tenth of an inch of ice will be possible for areas closer to the state line. All of this activity moves out late this afternoon heading into the evening.
Regardless of what type of precipitation you see today, all of the lingering moisture on the roads will be freeze over later this evening and overnight as temperatures crash into the teens. This will likely lead to widespread black ice on roads Friday morning. Avoid travel is possible later tonight and early Friday. If you must travel, please use extreme caution and give yourself plenty of time and space while driving. With actual air temperatures in the teens, a brisk northerly wind will force wind chills into the single digits tomorrow morning, certainly our coldest air of the season thus far. Highs struggle to get above freezing tomorrow. Luckily, plentiful sunshine should help improve road conditions somewhat before more refreezing takes place Saturday morning.