All-Star Riley agrees to $212M, 10-year deal with Braves

ATLANTA (AP) - All-Star third baseman Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves agreed to a $212 million, 10-year contract, the most lucrative deal in team history and a surprise given he had three additional seasons under club control.
The deal with the 25-year-old is Major League Baseball’s 25th for $200 million or more. It includes a $20 million club option for 2033 with no buyout, which could make the agreement worth $232 million over 11 seasons.
Riley hit .423 with 11 home runs, 25 RBIs and 21 runs in July.