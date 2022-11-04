All Marshall County public schools temporarily shifting to virtual to fight spread of flu

The entire Marshall County School System temporarily will shift to remote learning to combat an increasing number of flu cases.
“Due to staff shortages, we are unable to operate,” the system’s statement on the transition revealed.
Students will learn from home Monday through Thursday. Schools are closed Friday for Veterans Day.
Schools will re-open to students and staff Nov. 14.
In their statement, school officials said this plan provides a nine-day window to help stop the spread of flu.
If you think you might have the flu:
- As families prepare for the return of in-classroom learning Monday, Albertville City Schools reminds them of the following:
- Stay home until you've been fever-free or without signs of a fever and the need for fever-reducing medicine for at least 24 hours. (Signs of a fever include chills, feeling very warm, flushed appearance and/or sweating.)
- Flu can cause mild to severe illness with a sudden onset of symptoms. Those symptoms include fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue and/or tiredness.
- Not everyone with the flu will have a fever. Children are more likely to experience vomiting or diarrhea, but those symptoms can also occur in adults.
- If you are sick, you should stay home from work, school, travel, shopping, social events and public gatherings to avoid spreading the virus to others.