All eyes on the Supreme Court in its final week of term

The Supreme Court is entering its final week of this term. Eyes are on the justices, as they are likely to release decisions on a total of 10 cases.
Two of those cases will impact past, current and future college students.
The court is expected to rule on an Affirmative Action case. Their decision will determine whether schools can continue to take race into consideration during admission processes.
Huntsville attorney Heath Brooks said, “Affirmative Action is not just specific to education, it's specific to other arenas, and the court has consistently said that at some point this is likely not going to persist.”
The long-awaited decision on President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program is likely to also be decided. Biden’s plan would remove up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for over 40 million Americans.
Any of the rulings could be issued as early as Tuesday morning.