All clear from severe weather today, but more strong storms possible this weekend

The severe weather threat has come to an end for North Alabama. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible tonight, but most of the region will likely stay dry. Lows tonight will be in the mid-60s.
Isolated thunderstorms should bubble back up tomorrow afternoon, but these likely won't pose a severe threat. Highs Thursday will be in the mid-80s.
Chances are most of North Alabama will stay dry both Friday and Saturday. Highs will climb to the low 90s. That will be followed by multiple chances for strong storms from Saturday night through Sunday. Be prepared to move your Father's Day plans inside.
The wet pattern continues next week with daily rain and storm chances Monday through Wednesday.
TONIGHT: Isolated thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Lows in the mid-60s. Wind: S 3-6 MPH.
THURSDAY: Isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. Highs in the mid-80s. Wind: WSW 4-8 MPH.