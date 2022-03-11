ALEA urges motorists to drive with extreme caution during winter weather

As wintry weather makes it way through North Alabama, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is encouraging all residents to stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive alerts.
Those who absolutely must drive during the weather event are further encouraged to use extreme caution and expect roadways, bridges and overpasses to be icy or covered in snow. Troopers will be on standby to assist during and following the storm once conditions are safe to do so.
ALEA also offers the following safety tips when preparing for severe and wintry weather, as well as for traveling in such conditions:
- Be prepared. Test your emergency communication plan and charge devices before severe weather.
- Remove loose or damaged limbs from trees near your home before strong winds arrive.
- Power outages are likely during severe weather. Avoid downed power lines and leave cleanup on roadways to the professionals.
- After the storm, do NOT pull tree limbs off downed power lines or make repairs to power-related equipment.
- Report traffic crashes or other emergencies by calling 911 or using a cell phone to dial *HP (*47) to reach the nearest ALEA Highway Patrol post.
- During winter weather, do not use your vehicle's cruise control. This creates issues and could cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially when crossing frozen or iced-over bridges.
- Keep vehicles in good operating condition. Check antifreeze levels, use windshield washer solution suitable for freezing weather conditions and keep gas tanks at least half-full.
- Remain alert for emergency vehicles, and remember to obey Alabama's "move over" law.
- Weather and roadway conditions can deteriorate quickly. Adapt speeds to existing conditions, and be alert for changing weather and the possibility of icy or slippery roads.
- During inclement weather, turn on headlights and windshield wipers, and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and other vehicles.
- Pay attention to bridges and overpasses, which could develop "black ice."
- Don't forget your pets. Outdoor pets should be brought inside.
- Have a family plan. Discuss how to stay safe in all conditions.
