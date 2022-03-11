 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches with locally higher amounts near 5 inches in the higher
elevations of southern middle Tennessee. Winds gusting as high
as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Jackson, Lincoln, Moore, and Franklin TN
counties.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Snow and ice covered roadways will be possible.
Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The combination of heavy snow and gusty
winds may lead to tree and power line damage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Issued at 919 PM CST

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* The onset of accumulating sleet and snow are expected to occur
between 10 PM and 11 PM.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 35-45 expected.

* WHERE...All of northern Alabama and portions of southern
middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

ALEA urges motorists to drive with extreme caution during winter weather

Driving in Snow
By Alex Torres-Perez

As wintry weather makes it way through North Alabama, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is encouraging all residents to stay weather aware and have multiple ways to receive alerts.

Those who absolutely must drive during the weather event are further encouraged to use extreme caution and expect roadways, bridges and overpasses to be icy or covered in snow. Troopers will be on standby to assist during and following the storm once conditions are safe to do so.

ALEA also offers the following safety tips when preparing for severe and wintry weather, as well as for traveling in such conditions:

  • Be prepared. Test your emergency communication plan and charge devices before severe weather.
  • Remove loose or damaged limbs from trees near your home before strong winds arrive. 
  • Power outages are likely during severe weather. Avoid downed power lines and leave cleanup on roadways to the professionals.
  • After the storm, do NOT pull tree limbs off downed power lines or make repairs to power-related equipment.
  • Report traffic crashes or other emergencies by calling 911 or using a cell phone to dial *HP (*47) to reach the nearest ALEA Highway Patrol post.
  • During winter weather, do not use your vehicle's cruise control. This creates issues and could cause you to lose control of your vehicle, especially when crossing frozen or iced-over bridges.
  • Keep vehicles in good operating condition. Check antifreeze levels, use windshield washer solution suitable for freezing weather conditions and keep gas tanks at least half-full.
  • Remain alert for emergency vehicles, and remember to obey Alabama's "move over" law.
  • Weather and roadway conditions can deteriorate quickly. Adapt speeds to existing conditions, and be alert for changing weather and the possibility of icy or slippery roads.
  • During inclement weather, turn on headlights and windshield wipers, and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and other vehicles.
  • Pay attention to bridges and overpasses, which could develop "black ice."
  • Don't forget your pets. Outdoor pets should be brought inside.
  • Have a family plan. Discuss how to stay safe in all conditions.

Stay weather aware with WAAY 31

Turn to WAAY 31 for everything you need to know to stay safe during winter weather. Chief Meteorologist Kate McKenna, Meteorologist Carson Meredith, Meteorologist Rob Elvington and Ashley Carter will provide you with the most accurate information by using our StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network.

Stationed in Muscle Shoals, Decatur and Guntersville, the radars provide the best data for all of North Alabama by scanning EVERY community in North Alabama.

