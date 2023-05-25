ALEA urges caution, offers safety tips to drivers ahead of Memorial Day

With Memorial Day weekend just days away, troopers from ALEA are gearing up for what they call a bumper-to-bumper holiday.
AAA predicts this year more than 42 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles, either by car or plane. This number is up 6% from 2022, but still below pre-pandemic levels.
ALEA Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey said there are things you should do before hitting the road.
"Check your tires, check your tire pressure, check your fluids in your vehicles," said Bailey. "Just making sure that you can get to your destination safe."
Bailey said ALEA will also be making a large prescence on the roads this weekend.
They will also be conducting driver license checkpoints, where troopers will require drivers to hand over their license and registration, with the possibility of having to take a field sobriety test.
Bailey said he urges people who have been drinking to not get behind the wheel.
"If you're somebody who is going to be drinking and you are thinking about getting behind the wheel, don't do it," said Bailey. "Take some type of driver assistance program [or] you might have a friend [who can] be your designated driver."
Memorial Day will also be the start of ALEA's Summer of Safety campaign, which will run through Labor Day.