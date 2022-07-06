ALEA: Troopers investigated 8 traffic fatalities, 8 boating crashes during July 4 weekend

 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Jackson
and southeastern Madison Counties through 730 PM CDT...

At 653 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Gurley. This storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Owens Cross Roads, Gurley, Woodville, Paint Rock and Hampton Cove.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values above
110 degrees.

* WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Limestone and Madison
Counties. In Tennessee, Moore and Lincoln Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

ALEA: Troopers investigated 8 traffic fatalities, 8 boating crashes during July 4 weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Cars driving highway

Cars driving on a highway.

 By Nicole Zedeck

Alabama State Troopers investigated eight traffic fatalities and another eight boating crashes over the Fourth of July weekend, in addition to arresting more than 50 people who were boating or driving under the influence.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released its annual post-Independence Day report on Wednesday. This year's holiday travel period started 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 1, and ended midnight Monday, July 4.

During that time, Troopers in ALEA's Highway Patrol Division responded to fatal crashes in five counties, including three in Lawrence County. 

The first in Lawrence County happened Friday morning on Alabama 20, when a pickup truck and propane truck collided. Less than 24 hours later, a Moulton man was killed when the motorcycle he was driving went off the road and struck a tree on Lawrence County Road 150.

Just before 11 p.m. Saturday night, a two-vehicle crash killed a Russellville teen and injured multiple others. A GoFundMe for the teen's family had raised nearly $4,000 as of Wednesday.

Troopers also responded to fatalities in Calhoun, Escambia, Lowndes and Tuscaloosa counties, ALEA said. 

A fatal wreck on Saturday killed one child, injured four others and injured an adult on Interstate 565 in Madison County. That wreck is being investigated by Huntsville Police and thus was not part of ALEA's report.

On the water, Troopers from ALEA's Marine Patrol Division responded to boating crashes on Lake Guntersville, Smith Lake, Lay Lake, Wilson Lake, Lake Harding and Lake Martin. Two minor injuries and no fatalities were reported.

Nine boaters and 46 drivers were arrested for being under the influence of alcohol or drugs while operating a vehicle. 

Still, it wasn't all handcuffs and crashes. ALEA said its aviation unit patrolled the skies along Gulf Shores and Orange Beach to help law enforcement on the ground. Sixteen patrol flights took place, allowing crews to identify swimmers who were dangerously far from shore and respond to three calls for service, including one to help someone on a paddleboard who had drifted too far from shore. 

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

