ALEA: Troopers investigated 8 traffic fatalities, 8 boating crashes during July 4 weekend

Alabama State Troopers investigated eight traffic fatalities and another eight boating crashes over the Fourth of July weekend, in addition to arresting more than 50 people who were boating or driving under the influence.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency released its annual post-Independence Day report on Wednesday. This year's holiday travel period started 12:01 a.m. Friday, July 1, and ended midnight Monday, July 4.
During that time, Troopers in ALEA's Highway Patrol Division responded to fatal crashes in five counties, including three in Lawrence County.
The first in Lawrence County happened Friday morning on Alabama 20, when a pickup truck and propane truck collided. Less than 24 hours later, a Moulton man was killed when the motorcycle he was driving went off the road and struck a tree on Lawrence County Road 150.
Just before 11 p.m. Saturday night, a two-vehicle crash killed a Russellville teen and injured multiple others. A GoFundMe for the teen's family had raised nearly $4,000 as of Wednesday.
Troopers also responded to fatalities in Calhoun, Escambia, Lowndes and Tuscaloosa counties, ALEA said.
A fatal wreck on Saturday killed one child, injured four others and injured an adult on Interstate 565 in Madison County. That wreck is being investigated by Huntsville Police and thus was not part of ALEA's report.
On the water, Troopers from ALEA's Marine Patrol Division responded to boating crashes on Lake Guntersville, Smith Lake, Lay Lake, Wilson Lake, Lake Harding and Lake Martin. Two minor injuries and no fatalities were reported.
Nine boaters and 46 drivers were arrested for being under the influence of alcohol or drugs while operating a vehicle.
Still, it wasn't all handcuffs and crashes. ALEA said its aviation unit patrolled the skies along Gulf Shores and Orange Beach to help law enforcement on the ground. Sixteen patrol flights took place, allowing crews to identify swimmers who were dangerously far from shore and respond to three calls for service, including one to help someone on a paddleboard who had drifted too far from shore.