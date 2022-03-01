ALEA to join neighboring states for SafeDRIVE traffic enforcement

Drivers in parts of Alabama will see more state troopers on the road as part of a national safety initiative called SafeDRIVE.
SafeDRIVE focuses on reducing wrecks involving commercial vehicles by putting more law enforcement on patrol at certain times and locations during the year. This includes vehicles that are designed to transport more than 15 people, that transport hazardous materials or that weigh more than 10,000 pounds.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said its first enforcement period will be Tuesday through Thursday on Interstates 85 and 20. Other enforcement periods are set for June 21–23, Aug. 2–4, Oct. 4–6 and Nov. 21–23.
“Our goal is to eliminate dangerous driving behaviors such as aggressive or distracted driving and educate all motorists and pedestrians on how to share the road safely so everyone makes it home alive,” ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said.
Other behaviors that SafeDRIVE works to highlight and eliminate include speeding, following too close, failing to wear seat belts and driving under the influence. ALEA said the initiative will also help ensure commercial vehicle drivers have the necessary license, certification and credentialing.
ALEA encouraged drivers to do their part by obeying all traffic laws, avoiding unsafe driving behaviors, making sure their vehicle is in safe working order and following all regulations regarding hours of service, medical certification, driver licensing and credentialing.
Passenger vehicles
Passenger vehicle drivers are also encouraged to do their part by obeying the speed limit, wearing their seat belt, never driving while impaired or distracted, being patient and leaving more space when driving near large trucks and buses.
ALEA further reminds passenger vehicle drivers that drivers of large trucks and buses have natural blind spots, so it’s important to avoid cutting them off or driving next to them for long distances whenever possible.
Large trucks also take 40% more space to stop, ALEA said, so don’t follow too closely, merge or make sudden stops directly in front of them.
Tips for bicyclists, pedestrians
ALEA offers the following advice for bicyclists and pedestrians:
- Avoid lingering in blind spots. This includes riding or walking behind a truck or bus that is backing up, as drivers often cannot see directly behind their vehicle;
- Prepare for wide turns. If a large vehicle is stopped at an intersection or about to turn right, step back from the curb and wait for them to turn before continuing your journey;
- Be aware of long stopping distances, and avoid merging closely in front of a moving truck or bus;
- Make yourself visible by wearing bright clothing in the daytime and reflective clothing at night or in bad weather. Be sure to also use reflectors and lights if on a bike and carry a flashlight or wear a headlight if walking;
- Obey traffic laws, signals and signs. Bicyclists must stop at red lights and stop signs, and should ride with the flow of traffic. Pedestrians should obey signals and cross at intersections and crosswalks;
- Stay alert and undistracted. Headphones can make it hard to hear sirens, horns and other warnings. When in motion, make sure your device is away and pay attention to safety; and
- Avoid riding or walking while impaired. If you’ve been drinking, get a safe ride or use public transportation.