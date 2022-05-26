ALEA reminds citizens to be safe during Memorial Day weekend

This Memorial Day weekend, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is kicking off 101 days of safety, starting with an array of safety tips for residents as they enjoy the holiday weekend.
The official Memorial Day travel period begins 12:01 a.m. Friday and ends at midnight Monday. Troopers will be on the roads and waterways just like in previous years, but this year, they’ll also be partnering with Gulf Shores and Orange Beach for a Summer Rescue Swimmer detail.
ALEA offers the following safety reminders for everyone:
On the road
- Remain attentive around large vehicles and semi-trucks. They have limited maneuverability, longer stopping distances and bigger blind spots.
- Expect heavier traffic. Plan to leave earlier than usual, avoid speeding and avoid following vehicles too closely. Avoid other dangerous behaviors, as well.
- Prepare your vehicle. Check your vehicle’s tires, fluids, lights, battery, filters, spare tire and wipers before a trip. Keep an emergency kit available with items like a first aid kit, flashlight, jumper cables and phone charger.
- Avoid driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Pre-plan for a designated driver.
- Buckle up. Make sure children are properly restrained.
On the water
- Experienced drivers only. Holidays are not the time for novice boaters to learn how to operate their craft. Operator inexperience is one of the leading contributing factors to boating crashes in Alabama.
- Children younger than 8 are required to wear personal flotation devices unless inside a permanently affixed cabin enclosure. Make sure their PFD fits properly.
- Be mindful of other boaters. Avoid passing too closely.
- Avoid the use of alcoholic beverages or use the designated operator system. Drinking alcohol only makes the “boater fatigue” caused by sun, wind and other weather conditions worse.
- Avoid boating at night unless familiar with the area. Even then, operate at a reduced speed and make sure all navigation lights are in proper working order. Have a cell phone and flashlight on hand in case of emergency.
- Inflatable PFDs are not allowed for people under the age of 16. They are also not approved for use by skiers, persons being towed on tubes and similar devices, or for use on personal watercraft.
At the beach
- Always check surf and weather conditions before going to the beach, and pay attention to beach flags.
- Never swim alone. Stay in groups and stay close to the shore.
- Don’t swim near piers, pilings and platforms.
- Do not swim in areas being used by fishermen. Avoid areas where schools of fish are present. Diving seabirds are good indicators of areas to avoid.
- Use extra caution when the water is murky. Avoid being in the water during dusk, nighttime or twilight hours.
- Rip currents are most prevalent when the waves crash perpendicular to the beach and common near sand bars, piers, pilings and jetties. A small patch of calm water surrounded by waves is often a rip current.
- Look for discolored water near the shore. Many rip currents are easily identified by a noticeable flow of sand extending away from the shore.