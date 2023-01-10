 Skip to main content
ALEA: Rainsville Police Department officer arrested on DUI charge

Mercedes L. Rugart

A Rainsville Police Department officer has been arrested in connection with a July crash, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Tuesday.

Mercedes L. Rugart, 32, was charged with driving under the influence. State Troopers said the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe she was driving about 6 a.m. July 26 left the road and overturned after hitting a culvert and utility pole.

Rugart is a Rainsville police officer, according to both ALEA and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash occurred on Alabama 35 near Ryan Street in Jackson County. The investigation is ongoing, troopers said.

