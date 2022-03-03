ALEA offering boating safety classes across North Alabama

Dozens of people made sure to take advantage of the nice weather to head out on the Tennessee River on Thursday.
"Good day to be out!" Jack Mullins said.
He's been sailing since he was 5 years old. He and his wife went fishing Thursday for the first time since December, and noticed a lot of people out on the water.
State troopers noticed an increase in boater registrations because of the pandemic.
"People didn't have the ability to travel, so we think it kind of forced them to the Alabama waterway," Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.
So, they're expecting several new boaters to hit the water for the first time this year. That's why they're offering several boating basics and license courses to make sure they stay safe.
"They (troopers) kind of share some of that wisdom and some of that knowledge that really keeps you and your family safe when you're out on the waterway," Burkett explained.
If there are two things for you to remember, it's to always wear a life jacket when the boat's in motion and for the driver to always wear the kill switch.
State troopers ask for you to be prepared before heading out.
"You got to have those resources readily available in that boat, so you can use it at a moment's notice," Burkett said.
Mullins adds that people should not take any chances.
"Just be very careful when you're out there and you'll have a better day," Mullins said.
The first safety class will be Saturday in Decatur, but there will be others offered across North Alabama through April. You can find the full list here.
Kids as young as 12 can even go to get their boater basic certification. It allows them to actually operate a vessel while supervised. When they turn 14, kids can use that certification to get a vessel endorsement and actually head out on the water on their own.
Classes cost $5.