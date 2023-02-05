ALEA not ready to give up search efforts for missing boater in Colbert County

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency admitted it has been frustrating not being able to locate 63-year-old Daniel Hamm, who fell overboard on Jan. 28.
Hamm and a 13-year-old juvenile were fishing on a boat when it capsized into Pickwick Lake on the border of Colbert and Lauderdale Counties, with only the 13-year-old being rescued.
"We do believe that we've got a good location of where the individual may be," said Sgt. Jeremy Burkett, with ALEA.
Hope is what the rescue teams need, as they have been hit with a lot of obstacles.
"Anytime there's a situation like this with the currents and the flow tables and the different variables," said Burkett. "It can really make it difficult."
Burkett said ALEA along with other neighboring teams have banded together to try to find the man, but they have had no luck.
ALEA said it is not scaling back the operation yet, but as the days continue to go on, they may have no choice.
"At what point do you narrow the search down or do you limit the individuals involved in research"?