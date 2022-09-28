ALEA: Missing Ohio teen believed to be in Alabama

ALEA says a teenager reported missing out of Ohio could be in Alabama.
The Massillon Ohio Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 16-year-old Tomasa Perez-Gutierrez.
Perez-Gutierrez was last seen Wednesday morning around 6:00 a.m. in Massillon, Ohio.
She is 4’6 and 105 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
ALEA says Perez-Gutierrez is believed to be in the Decatur, Alabama area.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Tomasa Perez-Gutierrez, please contact the Massillon Police Department at (330) 837-9346 or call 911.