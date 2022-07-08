ALEA: Investigation into sex crime allegations against Lauderdale County business owner began in May

It was at the Lauderdale County sheriff's request that state investigators began looking into the multiple allegations against a business owner in the Central Heights area.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said it began investigating Kelly Dale Crotts, 47, of Florence in May. Crotts is the owner of Full Court Press, a sportswear and screen-printing shop.
He's also suspected of using his reputation in the community to gain the trust of multiple teenage victims.
ALEA said three victims came forward with allegations of abuse and more involving Crotts. On Wednesday, a Lauderdale County grand jury indicted Crotts on two counts of child abuse with sexual motivation, two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and three counts of felony indecent exposure.
At least two of the victims were under the age of 16 when abuse occurred.
Crotts turned himself in Friday on warrants related to the charges. He was released shortly after on $43,500 bond.
Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly said Crotts committed the crimes at his business over a span of several years. The DA said investigators believe Crotts used his status as a well-respected volunteer and business owner to gain his victims' trust.
Connolly also said it's possible there are additional victims, and he encouraged them to come forward.
Crotts is set to appear in court for arraignment on Aug. 24.