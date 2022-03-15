 Skip to main content
ALEA investigating after Scottsboro officer shoots wife, kills self Monday

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released new details in a shooting Monday that left a Scottsboro officer dead and a woman injured.

ALEA said Stephen Miller, 46, was on leave from the Scottsboro Police Department when he shot his estranged wife at a residence on Berry Road in Scottsboro. 

Miller was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the residence.

The State Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate the incident, describing it as "a death and first-degree assault investigation," at the request of Scottsboro Police Chief Ron Latimer.

ALEA said their findings will be turned over to the Jackson County District Attorney's Office.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

