ALEA identifies victim in fatal Lauderdale County boating incident

A 79-year-old Colorado Springs, CO, man died Wednesday after the boat he and another person were fishing from capsized on Pickwick Lake in Lauderdale County.
It happened about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The 14-foot flatbottom boat struck a bridge pillar on the Patton Island Bridge, which caused the vessel to capsize, ejecting both occupants into the water, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
James E. Busha, 79, and Gerald W. Busha, 70, were in the water for an extended period of time before they were noticed and assisted by individuals in the area, troopers said.
James Busha was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gerald Busha was transported to North Alabama Medical Center for treatment.
The incident remains under investigation.