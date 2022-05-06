ALEA identifies man killed in Albertville officer-involved shooting

UPDATE: Friday afternoon, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified Larry Chadwick, 68, as the person fatally injured during a Thursday officer-involved shooting with the Albertville Police Department.
Also Friday afternoon, Albertville Police Chief J.T. Cartee said officers made contact with Chadwick before he retreated inside a residence.
Cartee said Chadwick later "exited the residence holding a handgun. After multiple pleas for him to drop the handgun, Mr. Chadwick refused to do so. Actions then taken by Mr. Chadwick led to officer’s use of deadly force, which resulted in Mr. Chadwick’s death."
Earlier:
Albertville Police Chief J.T. Cartee says Albertville Police Department officers and Marshall County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon that left one person dead.
Cartee said Albertville police responded to a domestic violence call about 3:00 p.m. Thursday, with the sheriff's office serving as backup.
"It was a domestic violence call in which a firearm was discharged," explains Cartee.
Once they arrived, it is unclear what happened between officers and the man that led police to shoot and kill him.
Cartee said the man did not fire at police, but officers did fire at the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cartee expects to release more details regarding this deadly shooting in the coming days. One question that needs answers: What caused police to fire if the man did not shoot at them?
"Each call is different, you don't know what you're getting into when you answer a call," says Cartee.
Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent says his office will be working with the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Association’s State Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.
"We call them in, that way we have a neutral party to do the investigation," explains Cartee.
He says even though none of his officers were injured, it is still a tragedy for everyone involved. "It's difficult, it's difficult for everyone involved in this," says Cartee.
Officials have not released any information about the man who was shot, or the nature of the domestic violence call.
The sheriff's office says the incident took place on Terry Circle in Albertville.