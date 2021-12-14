ALEA funds could help fight human trafficking

Governor Kay Ivey awarded $140,000 to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to help keep track of sex offenders throughout the state.
ALEA is currently tracking more than 16,000 offenders in their database.
Some of those sex offenders have also committed human trafficking crimes, but that is much more difficult to keep track of.
"It's difficult to capture the statistics and stuff of how much human trafficking is going on in a place," says Rick Tate, the vice chair for the North Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force.
Human trafficking often goes unreported. However, Tate says just because we do not have the data, doesn't mean it's not happening right here in North Alabama.
"It's the second largest criminal enterprise in the world. You know, it's only second to drugs," explains Tate.
One database that can be beneficial in human trafficking cases is ALEA's sex offender registry.
"The sex offender database is really good, but you know, it differs," says Tate.
The North Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force is working to get more people registered in the database.
"Right now, one of our priorities is if someone is convicted of trying to procure underage sex, having them registered as a sex offender. You know we haven't gotten there yet, but hopefully soon," says Tate.
He says it is important to have an accurate sex offender registry, but he would also like to see a separate database specific to just human trafficking.
"Some sort of database to capture the statistics, to see where the problem is most prevalent in the state," explains Tate.
Human trafficking is a problem that takes all agencies to tackle.
"You know we could all be more effective if we all work together, and from a task force perspective that's what we try to do," says Tate.
The North Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force works to bring more awareness to human trafficking through educating the community and lobbying with politicians. They are hosting their annual human trafficking summit in Huntsville on January 15th and encourage anyone to attend.