ALEA: All threats to Alabama colleges cleared; classes safe to resume

3:40 p.m. UPDATE:
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation and the Alabama Fusion Center, with local and federal partners, are currently monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of all students, faculty and staff. All collegiate schools that received
threats within Alabama on Wednesday have been cleared and classes have been deemed safe to resume.
No further details are available at this time.
From earlier:
The University of North Alabama says it, too, had to evacuate part of its campus Wednesday due to a bomb threat.
In a statement, UNA said campus police received a bomb threat specifically for the Art Building at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The building was immediately evacuated as a precaution, but there was no explosive device found.
The situation at UNA is one of several across the state. Elsewhere in North Alabama, two community colleges and another university had to evacuate all or part of their campuses due to threats.
Calhoun Community College ordered an evacuation of its Huntsville and Decatur campuses as well as the Alabama Center for the Arts in downtown Decatur after receiving a bomb threat. Calhoun officials say the buildings will be closed until further notice.
At Northwest-Shoals Community College, the Phil Campbell and Muscle Shoals campuses were evacuated "due to an unverified threat."
The University of Alabama in Huntsville evacuated multiple buildings Wednesday morning.
In all, more than 10 community colleges and universities in Alabama were targeted with bomb threats Wednesday. So far, each threat has been unfounded.
Here's what the Muscle Shoals Police Department posted on social media about the threat targeting Northwest-Shoals:
"On Wednesday, July 27, 2022 the Muscle Shoals Police Department was advised by the Florence Police Department that an unknown individual had called the Florence Police Department directly and stated there was a bomb in a backpack inside a classroom at Northwest Shoals Community College.
"Muscle Police Department Officers and Command Staff arrived on scene along with Shoals Community College Security and a representative from the Florence Police Department’s EOD (Explosive Ordinance Disposal) Unit.
"All school personnel and others on campus were evacuated while Officers investigated the threat. After a thorough search was conducted, the threat was determined to be unfounded and no bomb was located on campus.
"This matter is still under investigation and the Muscle Shoals Police Department will be working with several other agencies in an effort to determine the origin of the bomb threat call. The Muscle Shoals Police Department has been advised of other Alabama Colleges across the state which have received a similar type threat on today’s date.
"The person or persons making such calls should take under advisement the seriousness of this matter. Terrorist type threats will not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. If any member of the public has any information regarding a possible suspect(s) in this matter, please call the Muscle Shoals Police Department at 256-383-6746."