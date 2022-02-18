 Skip to main content
ALDOT: Work to replace Alabama 101 bridge in Lawrence County set to begin Monday

The Alabama Department of Transportation plans to begin replacing an 86-year-old bridge over Big Nance Creek in Lawrence County on Monday, weather-permitting.

ALDOT said traffic will be detoured to Lawrence County 150, from Alabama 20 in North Courtland and from Alabama 101 north of the bridge. Demolition of the old bridge and construction of the new bridge is expected to be finished within one year.

The new bridge will be longer and significantly wider, said ALDOT, improving safety. Bridge Builders of Alabama is the contractor for the project, which ALDOT said will cost $4.25 million.

