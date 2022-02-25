ALDOT: Work to begin Monday on major I-59 project in DeKalb, Etowah counties

About 11 miles of interstate in Northeast Alabama will be removed and reconstructed as part of a major project set to start Monday and last a little more than two years, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
The $44-million project will affect a northbound stretch of Interstate 59, from south of the Stephens Gap Road overpass in Etowah County to south of Exit 205, or the Alabama 68 exit, in DeKalb County.
Drivers can expect lane closures and should plan for additional travel time or alternate routes during the project. ALDOT said the first phase of the project will include building up an outside shoulder of the southbound roadway so that it can handle two-way traffic while the northbound roadway is closed and reconstructed.
The project should be finished sometime in Summer 2024, according to ALDOT.
A separate $25.2-million project to reconstruct 8 miles of I-59 northbound near Fort Payne should be finished later this year.