...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 17.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CST Friday was 19.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 7.5 feet Wednesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.3 feet on 05/06/1991.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

ALDOT: Work to begin Monday on major I-59 project in DeKalb, Etowah counties

Road work MGN stock
Source: MGN

About 11 miles of interstate in Northeast Alabama will be removed and reconstructed as part of a major project set to start Monday and last a little more than two years, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. 

The $44-million project will affect a northbound stretch of Interstate 59, from south of the Stephens Gap Road overpass in Etowah County to south of Exit 205, or the Alabama 68 exit, in DeKalb County. 

Drivers can expect lane closures and should plan for additional travel time or alternate routes during the project. ALDOT said the first phase of the project will include building up an outside shoulder of the southbound roadway so that it can handle two-way traffic while the northbound roadway is closed and reconstructed. 

The project should be finished sometime in Summer 2024, according to ALDOT.  

A separate $25.2-million project to reconstruct 8 miles of I-59 northbound near Fort Payne should be finished later this year. 

