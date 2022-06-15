ALDOT: Road project on Alabama 69 in Arab to cause lane closures, travel delays

Weather permitting, crews will continue work on a resurfacing project in Arab on Thursday that could lead to lane closures.
The Alabama Department of Transportation said the project will focus on about 1 mile of Alabama 69 in Arab, between U.S. 231 and Guntersville Road.
Crews are expected to begin patching, followed by milling and paving. ALDOT advises motorists to expect lane closures and plan additional travel time or alternate routes.
ALDOT previously said the lane closures will be daily from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Between Cullman Road and Guntersville Road, traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by flaggers or a pilot vehicle.
ALDOT expects the project to be complete by mid-August.